Gray weather will continue as we see showers and light flurries still moving through the area this morning. The wet conditions are a hold over from last night and will continue through the daytime as temperatures are favored in the high 30’s and low 40’s in Siouxland. Thanks to this warmer weather, most of what we’ve seen come down has been as rain. A very welcome sight in the dry area. Strong winds from the north will make it feel colder and affect the precipitation making it seem like blowing snow or harder rain be impacting visibility with light fog in places.

Less of a chance to see showers through the afternoon hours heading into the evening as strong northern winds persist. Cloud coverage will also persist into the evening aiding in keeping us in the mid 30’s overnight as we see another chance for showers tomorrow morning. This one is focused close to daybreak again with another chance to see rain/snow mixture.