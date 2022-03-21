We start the day with clouds moving steadily across the viewing area and warm weather as well with 50’s and 60’s still reported in the region. Southern airflow overnight kept aided in continuing to bring in warm air as winds range from 10-20 mph. Winds will remain from the south through the daytime as clouds continue to thicken with a developing system to our south with temperatures rising into the 60’s. As we head into the evening hours we’ll start to see rain chances developing across the area that will continue through the evening into tomorrow.
March 21st AM: Dry Monday ahead of showers and snow
by: Victor Perez
