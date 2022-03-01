Temperatures remain warm for much of the viewing area with rising into the 50’s, 60’s and even some low 70’s. As cloud coverage remains minimal, it’ll be another great to try and enjoy some of the outdoors. Winds will be pretty quiet at under 10 mph for the region. As clouds are expected to move in tonight, we struggle to cool down.
March 1st AM: warmer weather continues through the area
by: Victor Perez
