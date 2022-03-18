SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Clouds will remain present through the day, making it another grayer day similar to yesterday. Completely missed out on most of the showers as rain stuck further to our south. Winds will be calmer still flowing out from the north with less gusting. Another seasonal day for the area as temperatures will remain close to to the 50° for much of the area as we rise from the 30’s that we have this morning.

As we get into the later afternoon and evening clouds will begin to move out of the viewing area, giving us clearer skies. This will allow us to cooldown into the 20’s for overnight lows heading into Saturday. But with sunshine and warmer southern airflow expect rising temperatures as we get pushed into spring like weather again.

Enjoy the nice weekend!