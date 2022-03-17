A different day for Siouxland as we saw clouds come in through the evening hours. They will stick around through the daytime as steadily moving from the west to the east. The clouds kept us warmer overnight, but will keep us cooler through the day as breezy northern winds have stuck around. They’ve been reaching up to 20 mph in some locations with gusts above that. Making temperatures that are reported in the 30’s and 40’s feel like 20’s and 30’s once you add in the wind chills. Expect clouds into the evening as well.