With the continued southern airflow we get to have temperatures get pushed up into the 60’s and even some 70’s for the day with a sunny start as well. Clouds will increase as the day goes on along with a shift to be from north. The wind shift will lead to cooler temperatures through the next couple of days. Clouds overnight will keep us warm again as well as we only drop into the mid 30’s for much of the area.
March 15th AM: Very nice Wednesday with more clouds
by: Victor Perez
Posted:
Updated:
