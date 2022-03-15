Today we’ll see a return to warm temperatures as we rise from the 20’s and 30’s back to the 50’s and 60’s for the area. Dense fog to start the morning in central Siouxland and along the river so be cautious during the morning hours. After that sunshine and warmth with warmer than seasonal temps again. Winds will be a little strong reaching up to 15 mph from the south through the afternoon. Skies remain clear through the evening as lows settle into the 30’s across the area.