SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- The day will be cooler for much of the area as we drop back down to the 40’s. Not a terrible drop because we’re still in the range for seasonal temperatures. Light variable breezes through the morning as they increase in strength once they switch to the north. Clouds will be present through the morning, but clear out as the day moves on so expect more sunshine later through the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the 20’s overnight with clear skies continuing. Expect a warmer day tomorrow as we return to above seasonal.