Another cool day for the area as temperatures start off in the 1’s and 10’s again, though the lighter breezes help it feel not as cold. Clouds will be sticking around through the morning as we gradually rise into the 20’s and 30’s by the afternoon. With the warmup will come clearer skies as well, as more of it shifts out to the east by the afternoon as well. Calmer winds as well from the west between 5-10 mph.