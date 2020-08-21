Lake Fire near Lake Hughes burns 27,041 acres, 48 percent contained

UPDATE (Aug. 20, 7:55 p.m.) — The fire is now 48 percent contained and has grown to 27,041 acres. Officials say it’s burning in areas hard to reach in the Angeles National Forest, making it more difficult to contain.

UPDATE (Aug. 13, 10:15 p.m.) — The Lake Fire has grown to 11,000 acres and is at only 5% containment. Officials said the fire continues to burn at a very rapid rate of speed. It has destroyed at least three structures.

(KGET/NBC News) UPDATE (10:20 a.m.) — Officials now say the Lake Fire has grown to 10,500 acres and is at 0% containment, according to NBC affiliate KNBC. At least three homes have been destroyed in the Lake Hughes area.

UPDATE (9:15 p.m.) — Officials say the fast-spreading Lake Fire continues to burn out of control Wednesday night as hundreds have already been evacuated from the path of the fire. Officials said over 100 structures were currently within the evacuation area.

Over 300 firefighters have been called to defend homes from the threat. No homes have been confirmed destroyed, but officials are working to confirm possibly damaged outbuildings.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the area of Lake Hughes Road at: northwest of Lake Hughes Road and Lake Elizabeth Road. West Trail Mountain View Road in the Lake Hughes community; everything south of SR-138 all the way west to Old Ridge Route, including the Pine Canyon community.

A shelter has been set up at Highland High School in Palmdale at 39055 St. West. where people are being asked to stay in their cars.

The Red Cross has opened a temporary #evacuation point for residents affected by the #LakeFire:



Highland High School

39055 25th Street West#Palmdale, CA 93551



Residents need to stay in their cars. Small animals welcome, large animals can evacuate to the following sites: — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) August 13, 2020

The fire has burned an estimated 10,000 acres and is at 0% containment. Firefighters from multiple Southern California agencies have been called to assist.

UPDATE (7:05 p.m.) — Officials now say the Lake Fire has grown to 10,000 acres and is at 0% containment. LA County Fire says additional strike teams have been called to protect homes that may become threatened by flames. More than 500 homes are threatened, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

UPDATE (6:30 p.m.) — LA County Fire officials say the Lake Fire has consumed 7,000 acres. 10 Strike Teams are responding as part of a massive resource request to bolster structure protection, according to LA County Fire.

UPDATE (5:50 p.m.) — Kern County Fire says they are monitoring the Lake Fire and are asking residents in southern Kern County to monitor fire updates.

Your @kerncountyfire continues to monitor the developing #LakeFire. Residents in southern @CountyofKern should monitor fire updates from lead agencies managing the fire and please refrain from calling the @kerncountyfire dispatch center (911) to report the visible smoke column. https://t.co/IafZtekqPj — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 13, 2020

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) — LA County Fire officials say the Lake Fire is now at 6,000 acres. Evacuations have begun for residents north of the fire.

The sheriff’s department says evacuations have begun for the area of Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon Road and south of Dry Gulch Road.

(KGET) — A 400-acre brush fire has broken out Wednesday afternoon at Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The so-called Lake Fire was reported to be burning off Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road.

BRUSH FIRE 8/12/20 @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters assisting @Angeles_NF with the #LakeFire off Lake Hughes Road north of Warm Springs. pic.twitter.com/IN9Ce833Uq — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) August 12, 2020

The department said it has a potential to grow to 1,000 acres and they are working LA County Sheriff’s deputies on evacuating residents north of the fire.