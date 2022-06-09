SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Clouds will increase again through the morning hours with showers and storms developing in some parts of Siouxland during the afternoon. temperatures will rise from the 50’s from the morning back to the 70’s again. The rain is expected to give a tenth of an inch in some locations and over half an inch in areas that expect some storm coverage.

The next few days will have rising temperatures, as we get back towards seasonal and then begin to push above them. Expect this to start during the weekend with even warmer weather through next week.

Conditions will also start to be clearer for the area, nice to see after the recent cloudier conditions. a few more isolated