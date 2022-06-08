SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We start the day off with overcast skies through much of the region as well as some showers slowly making their way through as well. Starting the day with temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s with NW breezes under 10 mph. Clouds clear throughout the daytime with a sunnier afternoon expected as temperatures get to the upper 70’s for afternoon highs.

Clouds begin to increase tonight into Thursday morning with showers and storms appearing during the afternoon that are expected to last into the early morning hours of Friday. But temperatures will be rising steadily as we start the weekend and next week.

Slim rain chances appearing during the weekend, but they should be light scattered showers through the region. Expect drier conditions as well as the warmer weather through next week