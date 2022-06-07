SIOUX CITY. IA(KCAU)- Some clouds to start the morning in the area as some fog has developed again, but not nearly as dense or widespread as was seen yesterday. With morning temperatures in the 50’s and light winds, it’s gonna be a quiet morning. This won’t be the case through the afternoon, as showers and possible storms are expected.

They are focused in the southern half of Siouxland, with areas further north of Sioux City only expecting light rain accumulation. Winds will Be pretty calm through much of the day and night as temperatures fall to the mid and upper 50’s for low temperatures.

Tomorrow will be a clearer day as the rain moves east along with the cloud coverage, but temperatures will still be pretty similar for highs. The rest of the week will still be in the 70’s as more rain and potential storms are possible before the nicer weekend.