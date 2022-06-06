SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We start the morning with dense fog across the area leading to a dense fog advisory. It will begin to clear through the later afternoon. We start the day with temperatures in the low 60’s for much of the area with light breezes from the north. The afternoon will have temperatures rise into the low to mid 70’s for the region as winds will be under 10 mph.

There’s still some slim chances to see sprinkles today, but tomorrow will have better chances for rain and thunderstorms. The best chance for that will be through the afternoon and early evening. With more rain chances appearing later this week.

Don’t expect much of change in temperatures this week either with more days in the 70’s ahead. Still looking cool for June but a warm up is appearing on the horizon, expected to arrive shortly.