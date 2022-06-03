SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We’re going to start the day off with similar conditions of sunshine, though the morning temps will be in the 40’s and 50’s. As the day goes on, expect another rise into the high 70’s and low 80’s for daytime high temperatures with winds under 10 mph. Clouds will increase for the region as the afternoon progresses with overcast skies by the early evening and some showers appearing late in the day as well.

Not only showers possible overnight, but chances for some storms in northern Siouxland. And rain chances don’t only appear today but tomorrow night as well as Sunday evening. Rain accumulation will range from a quarter of an inch and reaching up to over an inch in northern Siouxland.

Expect cooler temperatures as the weekend progresses with cloudy skies as well.