SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Temperatures will be warm again in the area as the morning starts off warm. We’ve seen low temperatures in the area reported in the 70’s and even some 80’s still thanks to stronger southern winds and cloudy overnight skies. The day ill be a little clearer as winds begin to settle down as well to be from 10-15 mph with gusts still expected over 20 mph. With the front not moving through till later in the afternoon, temperatures will be able to get up into the mid 90’s again. Thankfully humidity values still remain low in the region.

The evening will be cooler thanks to the passage of the weak cold front which does lead to some slim chances for some storms through the area. The storms are favored closer towards central Iowa with the best bet to see some storms in southeastern Siouxland.

The next few days will have cooler temperatures that remain in the upper 80’s still. We also have increasing chances for showers and storms through the holiday weekend. The chances remain lower but have been appearing more and more.