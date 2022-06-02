SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A sunny start to the morning as clouds aren’t present in the area. This has lead to cooler temperatures with overnight lows in the 30’s and 40’s for most of the area, getting close to record lows in some cities. After that though, temperatures will rise back towards seasonal aided by the sunshine through the day. winds will be calmer during the morning beginning to increase during the afternoon from the west.

Clear conditions continue through the evening but temperatures won’t drop as much staying in the 40’s and 50’s for the area. tomorrow will start off similar to today with rising temperatures and clearing skies, but begins to change through afternoon with increasing clouds and chances for rain.

Those rain chances are present for much of the weekend. As well as temperatures that begin to drop back to the low 70’s. Expect cooler and wetter weather to last for a bit after these nice days