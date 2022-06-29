SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Starting the day off with temperatures in the 60’s for most of the area and light breezes, but that’ll be changing rapidly today. Expect winds to rise to be over 20 mph from the south with gusts over 40 mph, leading to a wind advisory to be issued in South Dakota. And it will be getting warmer again as we expect temperatures to be in the mid 90’s, hotter than we saw yesterday. Clear skies with strong sunshine will be present as well.

The evening will remain warm thanks to clouds moving into the area ahead of cold front moving through the area on Thursday. There’s a possibility for severe weather in the region as well. With the passage of the front are slim chances to see some storms in the region, chances are limited.

Before that front moves through, we can expect another hot day tomorrow. But the weekend starts off a little cooler before we start to see temperatures rising again for the holiday weekend