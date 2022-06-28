SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- With stronger southern breezes, Siouxland has remained warmer overnight with temperatures reported in the 50’s and 60’s. This is just a preview of the temps that will be seen today as we expect a rise into the 80’s and 90’s through the region. Winds will be shifting through the daytime as the winds will increase slightly with clear conditions through the daytime.

The evening will have similar overnight will have temperatures falling down to the 60’s yet again. Those aren’t going to be the only similar temperatures as the next few days will have highs in the 90’s.

Cooler temperatures will have to wait after some storm chances to appear later in the week.