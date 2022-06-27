SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A cool morning in the area as temperatures have fallen to the 40’s and 50’s along with clear conditions. These clear skies will continue through the daytime, thanks to high pressure sitting over the region. With the sunshine and light southern breezes, temperatures will be rising to the mid 80’s for a warmer day than what was seen during the weekend.

The evening will be mostly clear as well as their is a slim chance to see isolated sprinkles in the area. And despite clear skies overnight, temperatures will be a little warmer with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.

As the week progresses though we get back to hot summer temps. With plenty of sunshine as well as high pressure will continue to sit over the region