The day will start off pretty nice, with partly sunny skies for the area after some lingering clouds remain. But as it transitions to afternoon we’ll see more clouds from and the development of some scattered showers and rain. The highs for the area will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Rain accumulation for the area will be rather limited with only a tenth of an inch expected for the day.

Afterwards expect dry conditions with temperatures remaining in the 80’s