June 27th 4PM: quiet evening before some rain chances appear

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Beautiful day in Siouxland with clouds increasing.

Seen a bit of a warm up compared to yesterdays with temperatures now being reported in upper 70’s and lower 80’s with variable winds between 5-10 mph. clouds will continue to increase for the evening with a slight chance for storm development through the evening.

Tomorrow we’ll start the day of a little clearer before seeing clouds from along with storm chances after midday. Expect similar daytime highs in the area with temps forecasted to be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s again.

Afterwards rain chances become more limited as we see more typical late June, early July temperatures for the week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!