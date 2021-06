SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today is going to be a nice wrap-up to the weekend, with clouds clearing a bit for mostly sunny conditions and temps rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be from the west northwest at speeds between 5 and10 mph for the day.

This return to the 80s will last for a few days and will present some small rain chances within the next two days.

