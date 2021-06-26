June 26th 5pm: Slight rain chances persist

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With scattered showers in moving through the area, this light rainfall has been a very welcome sight for the area. Once these showers move through expect a drier evening with clouds remaining in the region keeping temperatures in the high 50’s and low 60’s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow the day is dry for the morning hours with rain not appearing until mid afternoon and the evening hours. Expect a warm up with temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for the region.

Rain and storm chances for Monday with temperatures remaining closer to seasonal June weather.

