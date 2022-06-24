SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Yet again we have southern airflow in the area, continuing to bring in more moisture. The morning starts off warm thanks to southern breezes with temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s in the area. Highs will get up to the lower 90’s in some locations as heat index values will be in the 90’s yet again. Breezy still as well as winds flow out reaching up to 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph.

The evening has storm potential as well with a possibility to see severe storms as they pass through. Time frame for these storms is between 9 PM tonight through 3 AM tomorrow morning. Hoping to get a few tenths of an inch of rain from these storms,

A cooler weekend starting shortly after that.