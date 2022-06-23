SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Starting the day off clear again with clouds moving east again this morning. This will be lasting through the day as only some clouds pass the region. Temperatures will be rising to put us in the low 90’s again aided by winds from the south that will be up to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 30 mph.

The evening will have some clouds moving in from Nebraska again as there’s some slim chances for showers and storms in the region that have a better chance of developing in eastern parts of Siouxland tomorrow morning instead close to sunrise. tomorrow will be a very similar day aside from the increased chances for storms through the evening to start the week.

The weekend will be cooler with temperatures that will be in 80’s for a few days to give us cooler conditions with drier weather.