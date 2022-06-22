SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Cooler morning conditions as we start the day off in the 50’s and 60’s across Siouxland with more clouds. Those will be clearing out by the morning hours, with a clear day expected. Expect slightly warmer conditions compared to yesterday as most of the region will be in the low 90’s along with calmer northwestern breezes still present.

The evening will remain pretty clear with temps dropping back to the 60’s again with a few clouds popping up. Temperatures remain pretty consistent for the region, with low 90’s for the area with more chances for showers and storms as we wrap up the week.

We finally see more seasonal temperatures through the weekend.