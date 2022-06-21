SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Thanks to the passage of a weak cold front overnight, we finally see temperatures dropping a bit in the area with the start of the day ranging from some 60’s through 80’s depending on where the front has passed through. Clouds will be increasing during the day as well with calmer winds from the northwest that will still reach up to 15 mph.

The cool temperatures don’t last too long though as temperatures will be getting back to the 90’s shortly. Along with clearer conditions again will help push the temperatures up again.

We’ll still be warmer as we head to the weekend that has begun to show chances for possible showers and storms.