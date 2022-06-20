SIOUX CITY,IA(KCAU)- More hot weather after the hot weekend we just had. Temperatures to start the day will be in the 70’s and 80’s with higher humidity values. As we go through the day with the warmer southern air and sunshine, temperatures will feel warmer as there’s more moisture brought into the atmosphere. so highs will be in the upper 90’s for most of the region, but heat index values will be in the 100’s for some places.

All the warm weather and moisture has led to potential severe weather through the evening as potential for storms appear through the evening tonight into tomorrow morning. The emphasis for the storms will be closer to central South Dakota and Nebraska.

Temperatures will drop for a few days thanks to a shift to northern air. Enjoy the relief, though temperatures will still be a little above seasonal temperatures.