June 20th 7pm: Frontal passage leads to cooler weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the cold front now having passed through the area, cooler temperatures are already being experienced. Temperatures in the area are ranging from the 70s to the upper 80s with strong winds from the northwest at over 20 mph and gusts reaching above 30 mph.

As that front continues eastward, it has the chance to help kick off some storms with the potential to become severe outside of the viewing area. Gradual clearing of skies is expected throughout the evening. A cooler night is in store with lows dropping to the 50s and calmer winds from the north northwest settling down below 15 mph.

We are going to start the week with highs in the low to mid 70s for the region and a few clouds, but overall mostly sunny conditions. The cool down won’t last too long. Expect rising temperatures to start on Tuesday.

