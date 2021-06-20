June 20 – 7 AM: Gray start to Father’s Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With evening storms still in the area, clouds will be present through the morning hours. But as those showers move further east, cloud coverage will move with them allowing for a drier and sunnier afternoon for some Father’s Day grilling.

A cooler day is also in store for us since we start the day a little cloudier. Highs will be in the mid 80s again for much of the area as winds gain strength to speeds at around 10 to 20 mph and southeastern gusts up to 25.

Expect a cooler start to the work week, with highs on Monday that haven’t been seen in weeks.

