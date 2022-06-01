SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- More cool weather in Siouxland as we start the day in the 40’s for much of the area. wind chills will be slightly affected as winds are between 5-10 mph from the northwest. As the day goes forward, temperatures will rise into the 60’s and some low 70’s in the area with warmer weather closer to central Iowa. Expect increasing cloud coverage through the day with some isolated showers and sprinkles in the region.

After today we see temperatures that rise back towards seasonal in the upper 70’s for the area with clearer conditions. winds increase slightly as well.

The drier and warmer weather won’t last into the weekend as temepratures will drop again with more rain chances appearing.