June 19th 8 PM: Evening storms in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While the day has been a nice one with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80s and lots of sunshine for much of the area, that won’t be the case for this evening. We’re keeping an eye on the development of some storms to the south and west that will gradually move into the area. With the sunshine that we’ve seen over the last few days, there is a chance these storms will be able to tap into some atmospheric energy allowing them to become severe. This will be something to be watched throughout the evening. Increasing clouds will drive overnight lows into the 60s while winds will blow initially from the east and shift the southeast at speeds between 5 to 10 mph. Where rain occurs, totals could be up to a quarter of an inch, possibly more in some spots.

Evening storms will persist through the morning period, but will begin to exit the region close to midday, taking some of the clouds with them. For Father’s Day, clearer conditions are expected. With the cloudier start and more northerly winds, tomorrow’s highs will be a few degrees cooler than what was experienced today. The cool down is expected to last a tad longer.

