SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Temperatures today have been pretty similar to what we’ve seen for the last few, but it’s only going to get warmer. We’ll have clear conditions lasting through the evening tonight as well as temperatures remain in the 60’s and 70’s, so a little warmer of a night. Clear sunny skies to start the day tomorrow.

Saturday will have temperatures rising even higher with stronger southern airflow bringing in moisture from the south. This will lead to higher feels like temperatures as well, with a excessive heat watch and heat advisory kicking into effect midday and lasting till Monday. Going to be a scorcher for a few days.

Relief will come with some showers and storms, but expect temperatures to still be warm compared to seasonal June temps.