SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- The morning will start off a little cooler again with clearer skies in the area, morning temperatures start in the 50’s and 60’s. This will not be lasting all day as temperatures will climb back to the 80’s and 90’s again. Winds will still be light and under 10 mph for much of the area throughout the day.

Clear conditions start today and will be lasting through the weekend as clouds pop in over the next few days but will be very few in the area. Expect temperatures to remain warm as we go through fathers day weekend.

The one piece of good news will be that we’ll be dry and sunny for a few days.