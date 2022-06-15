SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Some morning showers and storms making their way across the area with some even becoming severe storms. It’s also been a cooler morning start as we settle into the cooler airmass after the passage of the cold front yesterday and winds remain stronger in some parts of Siouxland reaching up to 20 mph still. The afternoon will be much different as conditions become clearer.

The clear skies are going to last for quiet some time as temperatures steadily increase. This will be aided by a shift to southern air, helping bring up warmer temperatures from the South.

Expect dry conditions for fathers day weekend, so not a bad one to get out and grill or enjoy time on the water.