SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Another warm day in the area as temperatures start off in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Humidity values also remain high through the day so expect heat index values will be higher once we get closer to the daytime highs that get back in the 90’s later on. Winds will also be strong, but initially still from the south, so that won’t be giving too much relief just yet.

Today will not be as warm as yesterday thanks to a cold front sliding through keeping temperatures a little lower in the area though some places will have another heat advisory until 7 PM this evening. A passing cold front will keep certain parts of Siouxland as it travels from the west to the east. A strong possibility for storms to develop trailing the front, with a chance for severe weather in the area.

Temperatures remain cooler for a few days in the area before getting back to the 90’s and possibly 100’s again. Drier as well with clear conditions lasting through quiet a few days.