June 13: Warming trend continues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As yesterday saw temps rise back into the mid and upper 80s, today will push temps into the 90s for the area.

Thanks to a nearby high pressure system, skies will remain clear and the weather rather uneventful. Winds will shift to the southwest at speeds between 5 and 10 mph.

Showers want to develop in the west, but they will be hindered by dry air in the area.

Clouds will begin to form and travel south from central South Dakota, however they will be short-lived. Clear conditions will persevere.

