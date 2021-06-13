June 13 – 8 p.m.: Warmer than normal temps around the area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The warmth continues today as we saw a return to 90° temperatures for much of Siouxland.

A few clouds have made their way through the area, but the high pressure system to the southeast has inhibited more from forming in the region. This may also be why a clockwise spin can still be seen with winds changing from the southwest to the west.

Evening conditions will be quiet as we see more clouds form and showers miss the area favoring central Nebraska instead. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Morning clouds will keep Monday a little cooler with highs forecasted in the upper 80s. Expect warmer weather ahead through much of the work week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!