June 13 – 4 p.m.: Warmer than normal temps around the area

Sioux City Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The warmth continues today as we saw a return to 90° temperatures for much of Siouxland.

A few clouds have made their way through the area, but the high pressure system to the southeast has inhibited more from forming in the region. This may also be why a clockwise spin can still be seen with winds changing from the southwest to the west.

Evening conditions will be quiet as we see more clouds form and showers miss the area favoring central Nebraska instead. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Morning clouds will keep Monday a little cooler with highs forecasted in the upper 80s. Expect warmer weather ahead through much of the work week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories