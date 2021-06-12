June 12 4/8pm: Warm up continues through weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been a warmer day in Siouxland as temperatures have risen to the lower and upper 80s across the area. Clear skies and sun have allowed things to warm up nicely.

Winds have remained pretty quiet at under 10 mph. They’re coming from the northeast and are expected to remain so through the evening.

The warm-up will continue tomorrow as we see temperatures rise into the 90s for the area. Don’t expect breezes to make things feel cooler.

We’ll continue to see temps remain above average for much of the week. We could even see an excessive heat warning a few days.

