SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- The day starts of mild again thanks to continued cloud coverage for most of the region. We’ll also see some light sprinkles still through the morning hours close to sunrise getting drier and slightly clearer as the day goes on. Temperatures rising as well as Siouxland gets into the upper 70’s for highs today with winds shifting from the east to the north by the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be even warmer as temperatures are expected to rise up into the 80’s with partly cloudy skies. There’s a chances to see isolated showers and storms through the area, but the better chance is during Sunday with temperatures remaining warm.

Expect warmer temperatures through most of next week as conditions get drier.