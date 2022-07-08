SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Clearer skies today in the area after yesterdays clouds and storms that put substantial rainfall for certain parts of Siouxland, we’ll hope for an improved drought monitor next week. Temperatures have been in the 60’s and 70’s for the morning with fog developing in the area thanks to higher humidity values. Winds also at under 10 mph as northeastern Siouxland not only has clouds still present but some scattered storms by Emmett and Dickinson counties. The day will be sunnier as clouds move east, but there are chances for some isolated storms focused in eastern Siouxland.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend putting us back into the 90’s. And it’s gonna feel worse as high humidity values will be present, making heat index values get pushed up. Culminating on Sunday with more storms possible later in the day.

And though the weekend will be warm and sticky, conditions will be pretty sunny in the region.