SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Still seeing some storms in southern Siouxland, with cooler temperatures as morning lows are in the 60’s and some low 70’s. Light breezes as well which will continue through the day as temperatures rise up into the mid 80’d for most of the area. Storms are expected to be in the afternoon again lasting into the morning of Thursday.

This batch of storms has the potential for severe weather, but it’s less likely has the region only has a marginal risk for severe weather so far. Rain accumulation could rang from a quarter to over and inch of rain over the next 24 hours for the area. Lets remain optimistic, as the rain has been nice for the dry central Siouxland.

Temperatures remain in the 80’s for a few days, a nice cooldown to keep us closer to seasonal before seeing temperatures rise slowly to get us back to the low 90’s. Don’t expect that to last too long