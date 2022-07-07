SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Cloud coverage in the region has been steady through the evening hours with some showers occurring further south of Omaha. we start the day off try here with fog instead for the area as temperatures are in the high 60’s and low 70’s for lows for the day, similar to our dew points leading to fog developing in the region. This will burn out as the morning goes forward. Winds will be from the east and under 10 mph for the day as temperatures will rise up to the low 80’s.

Not only will clouds be present for the day, but we’ll also see storms appearing later on in the afternoon. Rain accumulation has still be varied with most of the region receiving between a few hundredths to up to a half of an inch for southern areas. A marginal chance for severe weather again covering the southern half of Siouxland.

After today we start to see rising temperatures again, getting us back to the upper 80’s for the weekend. Skies will also become clearer over the next few days as we settle into a more stable pattern.