SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Temperatures will rise steadily from the morning starting in the 70’s for lows. Some sunshine, especially earlier in the day, before clouds move in with possible storms appearing later in the day. Temperatures will rise up again to be over 90° and with humidity values that are still high, heat index values will be over 100° which means that the heat advisory will continue through the afternoon.

With the warm and humid conditions from yesterday holding over into today, we’ll see the potential for storms building with a potential for severe weather present as well. emphasis for the storms is during the afternoon and evening today. rain accumulation will be lower depending on storm locations.

After today we finally start to see temperatures begin to fall as well as lower storm chances.