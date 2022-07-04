SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Not only do we start the morning off with some showers and storms passing through the area, but also some warm temperatures. This morning temperatures are in the upper 60’s and 70’s and it’s only a preview of some of the warm weather expected. Southern airflow continues and increases in strength with winds expected over 10-20 mph, which will help get us hot as we expect highs to reach to the upper 90’s for most of the region.

Clouds become thinner and move further east through the daytime, by the evening it will be mostly clear so nice warm conditions for setting off fireworks. Do be advised to be cautious as Siouxland has drought conditions still occurring. More storm chances appear over the next few days.

If you we’re hoping for it to get cooler after the holiday, you’ll have to keep hoping. Because temperatures are forecasted to be a few degrees warmer, getting even closer to the 100° for most of the region. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in shade if out doors for the next few days.