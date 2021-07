SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’re gonna see temperatures rise into the 90s for the area with some of South Dakota reaching to almost 90°. Some heat index values will reach into the triple digits. Expect mostly sunny skies for your holiday.

Warm temps persist through the start of the work week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full forecast extended forecast