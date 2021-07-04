July 4 – 5 PM: Clear Skies for Fireworks

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – It’s a hot 4th of July out there as we’ve seen temperatures rise into the upper 80s and mid 90s in the Siouxland area. Today’s mostly sunny conditions will turn into clear skies and extend into the evening. Around the time for firework displays, we’ll still be in 80s.

Expect overnight lows to drop into the 60s. Humidity and weak breezes could allow firework smoke to linger.

Tomorrow expect even warmer temperatures, with highs forecasted to be in the mid 90s.

We are going to see some relief from the heat with showers arriving later in the week.