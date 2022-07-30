SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Temperatures start to warm up today as we get back to the upper 80’s and some low 90’s for the area. It’ll still be a sunny day as well as we start to have winds flowing from the south increasing in strength as well. Clear skies expected into the evening as some an occasional clouds pop in occasionally.

Sunday starts to change it up a little bit as we start to have some storm chances appearing through the afternoon, but temperatures will still be remaining warm. as well as the breezier southern winds sticking around as well.

The rest of the week gets warmer as temperatures stay in the 90’s thanks to a ridge in the jet stream, which will aid in getting us back to the upper 90’s. Expect a hot and dry conditions for most of the week.